The Columbia Board of Education on Monday will be the audience for a presentation developed for community groups leading up to the April 7 bond issue election.

The plan to borrow $20 million won't require a tax increase if voters approve it, a point emphasized in the presentation. Approval requires a majority vote of 57 percent.

The bond issue is the first part of a plan to borrow $185 million over 10 years for school construction projects.

The presentation includes a slide on the reduction of classroom trailers, accomplished by building new schools and school additions. By 2020, 20 classroom trailers will remain, down from 173 in 2006-07.

The $20 million bond issue would include a $7.5 million building addition at a school to be determined. Superintendent Peter Stiepleman said it will be either Battle Elementary School or Russell Boulevard Elementary School.

Jefferson Middle School would receive $6 million for a new gym, an elevator and other improvements to make the building more accessible to people with disabilities.

There would be $3.3 million in projects to improve high school athletic fields, $2 million in accessibility improvements in other buildings and $1 million dedicated to improving security measures. Fees required to issue the bonds would cost $200,000.

Chief Financial Officer Heather McCarthur will provide the board with a district financial update. The board also will consider guidelines for the 2020-21 budget, including continued movement toward a model salary schedule with a $40,000 starting salary for teachers.

"One of those goals is trying to get to a base salary of $40,000 for teachers," said school board member Blake Willoughby, also a member of the board's finance committee. "We're really committed to that."

He's not sure when it can happen, he said.

"The goal is to get there," Willoughby said.

The meeting is at 6:30 p.m. at the Columbia Public Schools administration building, 1818 W. Worley St.

