The Camdenton Chamber of Commerce and the Community Arts League sponsored the Camdenton Christmas Business Hop held in December. Participants took tickets to participating businesses to get signed to be entered into the contest. This year’s grand prize winner is Mava Zilka. She won the $350 grand prize. Pictured are community arts league member Bill Wood, winner Mava Zilka, art advisory board member Doug Bibles and Camdenton Mayor John McNabb. There were also three $100 winners, five $50 winners and several $25 winners who will redeem their prizes with participating Hop businesses.