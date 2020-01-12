Icy road conditions led to a crash Saturday afternoon as a Camden County driver slid off the road into an embankment on Route BB near Traw Hollow Road.

Meghan E. Termeer, 32, was driver her 2004 Ford F250 when the vehicle slid on the icy road and off the right side of the highway into an embankment. The vehicle then overturned and struck a tree and another fence. Termeer suffered moderate injuries and was transported to Lake Regional Hospital. The vehicle was totaled.

Termeer was wearing a safety device at the time of the accident.