Mid-County Fire Protection District worked through the rain and storms last night as calls for two residential fires came in. The releases for the fires were released as follows:

On January 10, 2020 at 6:53 PM the Mid-County Fire Protection District, MCFPD, was dispatched to a reported garage fire on Chickasaw Lane in Montreal. First arriving firefighters found a large 3 bay detached garage with heavy smoke showing. Firefighter made entry into the garage and began a fire attack to find heavy fire in a storeroom and a loft storage area of the detached garage. The fire was brought under control in approximately 20 minutes. The fire was contained to the storeroom and the loft area. There was a Pickup truck and a boat in the garage that suffered smoke damage.

MCFPD responded with 2 Engines, 4 Tankers and a Squad. MCFPD was assisted on scene with a Tanker from the Tri-County Fire Protection District and an ambulance from the Camden County Ambulance District. Additionally, the Osage Beach Fire Protection District responded to MCFPD Station 1 in Camdenton to cover any additional emergency calls.

There were no injuries reported with this fire incident, however there was a cat in the garage at the time of the fire that received smoke inhalation. The cat was treated at the scene by Camden County Ambulance District with some Oxygen.

The cause of the fire is listed as accidental and originated near the electrical service. There was lightening in the area prior to the notification of the fire. MCFPD units were working a Motor Vehicle Collision at the time of the fire and additional units had to be called to respond to the fire.

All firefighters cleared the fire scene at 9:12 PM.

The second:

On January 10, 2020 at 10:20 PM as Mid-County Fire Protection District, MCFPD was returning from the fire on Chickasaw Lane, we were dispatched to a residential structure fire on Willow Creek Road just South of Camdenton. Firefighters arrived to find heavy fire showing from the second floor of a 2 story residence. Firefighters began an immediate exterior fire attack making their way into the residence for an interior fire attack. Once inside, firefighters found a large hole in the floor of the first floor and the entire second floor both were involved with fire. It took approximately 90 minutes to bring the fire under control.

The residence was unoccupied at the time of the fire and there were no injuries reported with this incident.

MCFPD responded with 2 Engines, 2 Tankers and a Squad and we were assisted on scene by an Engine from the Osage Beach Fire Protection District, an Engine from the Sunrise Beach Fire Protection District, the Camden County Ambulance District and the Camden County Sheriff’s Office. Additionally, the Lake Ozark Fire Protection District responded to MCFPD Station 1 in Camdenton to cover any additional emergency calls.

The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time and is being investigated by the MCFPD Marshal and the Missouri State Fire Marshal.

All firefighters cleared the scene at 2:30 AM.

At the time of this fire incident, an Engine from MCFPD was in route to Lebanon to assist with a structure fire. MCFPD cancelled that respond and returned to assist at this fire.