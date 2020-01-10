A Camden County man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for a brutal assault on his wife in a case that dates back to 2017.

Clarence Porter was sentenced this week to 30 years in prison for attacking his wife. Porter was found guilty in 2019 after a 2-day jury trial in Camden County Circuit Court. Porter was arrested after attacking his wife at their home in Linn Creek. He had been held without bond since his arrest.

The charge stems from an incident in Linn Creek at the Ozark Trails R-V Park and Campground. Linn Creek police officer David Stark arrived at the R-V Park in response to a disturbance call. On arrival, Officer Stark found Porter’s wife, Traci Porter, bleeding from multiple cuts to her face and head.

Court documents filed by Officer Stark describe the victim as having ”...copious amounts of blood on her face, hair, and clothing. Her eyes were swollen shut, her lips were lacerated and swollen.” The victim reported that Clarence had beaten her during their trip from Iberia. Unable to escape the car until arrival at their camper trailer in Linn Creek, she ran to a neighbor’s trailer. The neighbor let her inside and kept Porter away from her.

Traci Porter was transported to the Lake Regional Hospital for treatment. Her injuries included lacerations, facial fractures, and bleeding on the brain in several areas. She was transferred to University Hospital for further treatment. Following the Linn Creek assault, Traci Porter filed an action in Camden County Circuit Court asking for dissolution of the marriage. That request was granted.

Held without bond in the Camden County Jail while awaiting trial for the Linn Creek assault charge, Porter became involved in an altercation with another inmate.

In a previous incident in Jacksonville, Florida, Porter assaulted Traci, beating her with a hammer. Porter was convicted of domestic assault in that case and served a prison sentence of 28 months.