The Kiwanis Club of Camdenton recognized young leaders in the Camdenton R-III School District as Terrific Kids. Through practicing good character and good citizenship, Terrific Kids are selected each quarter by their teacher for their outstanding good attitude about school and working to the best of their ability.

Terrific is an acronym for: Thoughtful, Enthusiastic, Respectful, Responsible, Inclusive, Friendly, Inquisitive and Capable.

Second Quarter Fifth and Sixth Grade ORI Terrific Kids:

5th Grade

Mia Aufdenkamp

Joshua Ballentine

Riley Barclay

Jade Bouchard

Nina Brandsted

Dylnn Brown

Lizbeth Burgos Flores

Elizabeth Decena

Teyla Dedic

Noah Franklin

Maddux Gulledge

Malyla Hammock

Hailey Kelley

Kylie LaBelle

Takoda Moore

Preston Osborn

Jayce Price

Skylar Scharp

Nathan Scholp

Kaylee Schroeder

Mia Smith

Russell Stamm

Charlie Ward

Lillian Westbrook

6th Grade

Clayton Akers

Jaden Allen

Layla Brown

Kiley Bull

Ashya Burton

Asia Chairs

Masio Chairs

Rylee Clark

Katie Eidson

Teigan Elwyn

Trevor Hanger

Breona Henderson

Clayton Herring

Braden Hofer

Ivy Klein

Annie Kupfer

Dawson Nguyen

Lucy Pastor

Gage Reed

Brooke Sarmento

Riley Selander

Cason Smith

Cassandra Trusty

Coco Vansyoc

Grace Wade

Jacob Wheeldon