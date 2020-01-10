Through practicing good character and good citizenship, Terrific Kids are selected each quarter by their teacher for their outstanding good attitude about school and working to the best of their ability.
The Kiwanis Club of Camdenton recognized young leaders in the Camdenton R-III School District as Terrific Kids. Through practicing good character and good citizenship, Terrific Kids are selected each quarter by their teacher for their outstanding good attitude about school and working to the best of their ability.
Terrific is an acronym for: Thoughtful, Enthusiastic, Respectful, Responsible, Inclusive, Friendly, Inquisitive and Capable.
Second Quarter Fifth and Sixth Grade ORI Terrific Kids:
5th Grade
Mia Aufdenkamp
Joshua Ballentine
Riley Barclay
Jade Bouchard
Nina Brandsted
Dylnn Brown
Lizbeth Burgos Flores
Elizabeth Decena
Teyla Dedic
Noah Franklin
Maddux Gulledge
Malyla Hammock
Hailey Kelley
Kylie LaBelle
Takoda Moore
Preston Osborn
Jayce Price
Skylar Scharp
Nathan Scholp
Kaylee Schroeder
Mia Smith
Russell Stamm
Charlie Ward
Lillian Westbrook
6th Grade
Clayton Akers
Jaden Allen
Layla Brown
Kiley Bull
Ashya Burton
Asia Chairs
Masio Chairs
Rylee Clark
Katie Eidson
Teigan Elwyn
Trevor Hanger
Breona Henderson
Clayton Herring
Braden Hofer
Ivy Klein
Annie Kupfer
Dawson Nguyen
Lucy Pastor
Gage Reed
Brooke Sarmento
Riley Selander
Cason Smith
Cassandra Trusty
Coco Vansyoc
Grace Wade
Jacob Wheeldon