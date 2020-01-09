Walmart is starting the new year by offering free wellness services and resources in Missouri to help customers save money and live better in 2020.

Walmart is starting the new year by offering free wellness services and resources in Missouri to help customers save money and live better in 2020. Walmart is also on a mission to help customers stay away from the flu. According to the CDC, flu activity is high in the U.S. and is expected to continue for weeks; current United States Flu Activity Map indicates influenza activity is estimated to be widespread in Missouri. More than 170 million flu vaccines have been distributed this flu season, but that’s just over half of the U.S. population. The CDC recommends everyone six months and older get a flu shot. It’s not too late to get your flu shot from Walmart during this event.

Saturday, January 11, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Along with affordable flu shots, Walmart is also offering free health screenings, other low-cost immunizations and an opportunity to talk with a local pharmacist and other health and wellness professionals. Services include:

· Low-cost flu shots and immunizations

· Free Health Screenings: Total Cholesterol, Glucose, Blood Pressure, BMI and Vision (locations with a vision center)

· Giveaways

· Wellness demos

Walmart Wellness Day is a free health event for Walmart customers. Since 2014, Walmart has conducted more than 4.4 million free screenings during the quarterly events. These screenings have helped customers discover underlying issues like high blood pressure and diabetes that they now can manage – and in some cases, these screenings have saved customers’ lives.