Three victims suffered heavy injuries, including one fatality, following an accident near Climax Springs Wednesday night.

Gerald M. Beck, 49, was pulled over on Highway Z near Coffman Bend Dr. when Phillip C. Johnston, 67, pulled over to assist him. Shortly after, Sean E. Johnston, 43, pulled over as well to help the pair. While the three men were helping one another, Kevin J. Manns, 55, struck all three men in his 1998 Ford F150.

Beck and Sean Johnston received serious injuries and were both taken to Lake Regional Hospital. Phillip Johnston was pronounced dead at the scene. Next of kin have been notified.

Mann was wearing a safety device at the time of the crash.

This is Troop F’s first fatality of 2020.