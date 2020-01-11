In support of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, The Mary Kay Foundation℠ announced it is awarding $2 million in grants to 100 domestic violence shelters across the country. Citizens Against Domestic Violence has received a $20,000 unrestricted grant to support local survivors of domestic violence in Missouri’s Camden, Miller, and Morgan counties. This year’s grant contribution brings the Foundation’s total investment in its shelter grant program to $52 million.

The Mary Kay Foundation was established in 1996 with the overarching purpose of supporting issues impacting women. In 2000, The Foundation expanded to include ending domestic violence as part of its mission. The Foundation is committed to funding the life-saving work of women’s shelters, and the annual shelter grant program has helped finance critical needs including emergency shelter, transitional housing, counseling and legal aid. All of these resources support women and children as they seek refuge and relief on their journey to an abuse-free life. This year, more than 1,100 organizations applied for the Mary Kay Foundation shelter grants.

“At Mary Kay, we believe in helping women improve their circumstances and live their best lives,” said President of The Mary Kay Foundation Board of Directors Michael Lunceford. “One in four women will experience domestic violence in her lifetime and it is our responsibility to support the women’s shelters that aid these survivors. At the heart of The Foundation’s work is the shelter grant program which is actively supported by our Independent Beauty Consultants. We’re proud that our commitment makes such a powerful impact in local communities and in the lives of domestic violence survivors across the country.”

According to the National Network to End Domestic Violence, more than 72,000 adult and child victims receive domestic violence services across the United States in just one day. Unfortunately, in the same period of time, more than 11,000 requests for services are unmet due to a lack of resources. This year, more than 399,000 women and their families will receive domestic violence support services through the 100 agencies awarded grants by The Mary Kay Foundation.

For the past 35 years, Citizens Against Domestic Violence (CADV) has been dedicated to serving the heart of the Lake of the Ozarks, a community uniquely vulnerable to violence. CADV has served thousands of women, men, and children, establishing our organization as a cornerstone of victim-service providers not only in our community but throughout the state as well. The organization was formed in 1984 as a grassroots expression of frustration with the lack of aid available to crime victims. In 1985, CADV received non-profit status and became a member of the Missouri Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Violence.

CADV’s current 28-bed, 4,500 sq. ft., Camdenton-based shelter has helped provide emergency housing and related support services to women and children in need since 2013. Counseling and both individual and group therapy sessions are offered at the shelter by certified professionals. CADV primarily serves Camden, Miller, and Morgan Counties and has established working relationships with law enforcement, prosecutorial services, the local hospital, social service agencies, schools, and churches in all three counties.

As a major Midwest tourist destination, tourists and seasonal workers flood the area each year during the busy spring/summer season. This annual occurrence means we suffer from problems associated with both larger metropolitan areas and rural towns. Perpetrators of domestic abuse use our rurality to their advantage to isolate their victims, while potential rapists use the party culture of the busy season to prey on a more vulnerable population. In total, our service area experienced 1,082 domestic violence incidents in 2017 and 1,088 in 2018 according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. CADV offers these victims resources and support.

“We are enriching women’s lives by empowering them to advocate for themselves,” says CADV’s executive director, Sheree Keely.

Applications for the 2020 shelter grant program will be available in January 2020. Please visit marykayfoundation.org for more information, and to view the complete list of 2019 shelter grant recipients.

About The Mary Kay Foundation℠

Guided by Mary Kay Ash’s dream to enrich the lives of women everywhere, The Mary Kay Foundation℠ raises and distributes funds to invest in breakthrough cancer research to find a cure for women-related cancers, and ending domestic violence against women. Since 1996, The Mary Kay Foundation℠ has contributed more than $78 million to organizations aligned with its two-fold mission. In addition, the Foundation supports awareness initiatives, community outreach programs, and advocates for legislation to ensure women are healthy and safe. Together, we can make the world better for women. To learn more about how to educate, advocate, volunteer and donate, and join life-saving work to support and empower women, visit marykayfoundation.org, find us on Facebook and Instagram, or follow us on Twitter.

About Citizens Against Domestic Violence

CADV, established in 1984, is a non-profit organization that provides crisis intervention, shelter, advocacy, and support to victims of domestic and sexual violence. The highly committed Board of Directors, staff, and volunteers provide the information, tools, resources, and support that empower victims to make and sustain positive choices in their lives. These changes lead to the happiness and security of a life free from violence.