With the new year comes winter weather and the months that traditionally bring the most snow to Missouri.

With the new year comes winter weather and the months that traditionally bring the most snow to Missouri.

In an average season, the Missouri Department of Transportation trucks will cover more than five million miles during winter operations. That’s the equivalent of circling the earth more than 200 times.

The goal is to keep all who travel Missouri roads as safe as possible no matter what mother nature sends our way. With the upcoming weekend forecast including everything from high winds, rain to sleet and snow, if you haven’t taken the time to be prepared, now might be the last chance before winter weather sets in.

In addition to finding winter road conditions on MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map, visitors to modot.org can find information on plowing priorities, sharing the road with snow plows, equipping your vehicle for winter travel and much

Driving on snowy or icy roads requires special attention to safety. Although it's impossible to have ideal road conditions, there are certain precautions you can take to make winter driving safer. Here are some tips and suggestions to help you get ready for the hazards of winter. Before the Trip

Check out road conditions before you go. MoDOT's Traveler Information Map offers current views of road conditions and is available as an app for iPhones and Android phones.

Call MoDOT's toll-free Customer Service Center for current road condition information at 888-ASK-MODOT (888-275-6636).

The Customer Service Center is staffed 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

Winterize your car with fresh antifreeze, a good battery, a properly operating exhaust system and oil that will withstand the rigors of cold weather.

Do a thorough pre-trip inspection of your vehicle, paying special attention to your tires, brakes, windshield wipers and windshield wiper fluid.

Equip Your Vehicle With:

A flashlight with extra batteries A first-aid kit Necessary medications Blankets and/or sleeping bags Extra mittens or gloves, socks, a warm cap and rain gear A small sack of sand to use for traction under your wheels A small shovel Booster cables Small tools - pliers, wrench, screwdriver A brightly colored cloth to use as a flag Nonperishable foods Bottled water

During the Trip

If possible, postpone your travel until roads have been plowed, treated, and cleared. Slow down and adjust your speed to the conditions. Give snowplows plenty of room, and don't pass them. Always wear your seat belt. Remember that driving is most dangerous when temperatures are near 32 degrees. Watch for other vehicles having problems with road conditions. Keep mirrors, windows and lights clean; keep your lights on. Don't pass other vehicles on or near bridges. Keep your fuel tank at least half full. If you don't feel comfortable driving, pull off of the highway and park at the first safe place. Information provided by Missouri Department of Transportation.