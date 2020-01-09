The Lake Ozark Swing Dance Club (LOSDC), a sister affiliate of the Midwest Swing Dance Federation has won the ‘Spirit’ Award for 2020.

The Lake Ozark Swing Dance Club (LOSDC), a sister affiliate of the Midwest Swing Dance Federation has won the ‘Spirit’ Award for 2020. The award is based on the percentage of an individual club’s membership in attendance at the New Year’s Event which took place at the Renaissance Hotel in St. Louis, MO on Dec. 31, 2019. There are 11 dance clubs from Missouri and the greater Midwest in the Federation, all are non profit associations.

The ‘Spirit’ Award is a testament to the strength of the Lake Ozark club which has members not only from all around the Lake, but from Jefferson City, Columbia, Kansas City and St. Louis. LOSDC, whose mission is promoting many forms of social dance while raising funds for local charities, holds monthly dances, year around, at the Ozark Yacht Club in Lake Ozark. A free lesson begins the evening at 7:PM and open dancing follows from 8:PM to 10:30 PM. A mix of music is enjoyed, including east and west coast swing, cha cha, country and line dances. This is a great opportunity for anyone wishing to learn to dance. A fee of $10.00 per person is charged for non members. The next scheduled dance is Jan 18th. 7:PM for the free dance lesson and open dancing at 8:PM.

For more information visit the LOSDC web site: http://www.lakeozarksswingdance.com or on FaceBook: https://www.facebook.com/LakeOfTheOzarksSwingDanceClub/ or by calling: 314/397-3474