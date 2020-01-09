A year after the child was returned, Braedence Jones’ mother Aubrey Ferguson has been sentenced to 5 years of supervised probation under a suspended imposition of sentence. Circuit Court Judge Ken Hayden heard the case.

A year after the child was returned, Braedence Jones’ mother Aubrey Ferguson has been sentenced to 5 years of supervised probation under a suspended imposition of sentence. Circuit Court Judge Ken Hayden heard the case.

In January of 2019, Braedence Jones was reunited with his father after spending 6 months with his non-custodial mother.

The child had not been returned from a visitation with Ferguson whose residence was listed as Camden County.

Ferguson entered a guilty plea to child abduction late last year. Her sentencing took place this week.

Ferguson was arrested, along with her boyfriend in Laclede County on Jan. 8, 2019, after avoiding authorities for months. Law enforcement agencies responded to numerous sightings but attempts to locate the child were unsuccessful. Braedence and Ferguson were eventually found in an attic crawl space that had been nailed shut and then covered and blocked by furniture at a residence in Laclede County.

Ferguson’s boyfriend, Woodrow Ziegler, was a felon and alleged drug user. Ziegler’s association with Ferguson and Braedence was one of the reasons the Missouri Highway Patrol had issued an endangered person advisory for Braedence in October of 2018.

Braedence was reported missing on Aug. 3, 2018 by his custodial father Ryan Jones of Bourbon.