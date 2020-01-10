In the market for a new or preowned boat? Are you already putting together your list of things to do before you can get out on the water? Or just want to see what is new in recreational boating? Make it a weekend getaway and head to Overland Park, KS. The first of four boat shows sponsored by the Lake of the Ozarks Marine Dealers Association is about to get underway.

Spend a day or the entire weekend, browsing through the showroom of boats and accessories Jan. 23-26 at the Overland Park Convention Center when the Lake of the Ozarks Marine Dealer Association brings the lake to Overland Park in the heart of winter. See the latest 2020 cruisers, runabouts, performance boats, tritoons, ski boats, personal watercraft, docks, lifts, and all boating accessories at K.C's largest boat show.

LOMDA Overland Park Boat Show

Jan 23, 2020 - Jan 26, 2020

Overland Park Convention Center

6000 College Blvd.

Overland Park Kansas 66211

For more information: Email: mike@lakeozarkboatdealers.com

Website: http://www.OverlandParkBoatShow.com

Hours of Operation: Thurs Jan 23: 12 pm - 9 pm, Fri Jan 24: 12 pm - 9 pm, Sat Jan 25: 10 am - 9 pm, Sun Jan 26: 10 am - 5 pm

While you’re there:

FREE THINGS TO DO

You don’t have to spend big money to have big fun in Overland Park! A number of local attractions and points of interest are free of charge, giving travelers plenty of options to explore and enjoy.

Peruse the breathtaking galleries of the Nerman Museum of Contemporary Art and you’ll soon realize why the museum is an Overland Park treasure. Located on the Johnson County Community College Campus (named one of the top 10 university/college campuses for public art in America by Public Art Review magazine), the Nerman welcomes more than 100,000 visitors annually to its 11 galleries that host a combination of permanent collections and temporary exhibits. Be sure to swing by Café Tempo for a meal or a snack break.

Overland Park is proud and humbled to host a 9/11 Memorial that features a 2.5-ton artifact from Ground Zero and stands at the entrance to the Fire Training Center. The memorial also includes four educational panels that share more information about each downed flight, as well as a victim’s panel and a weeping wall fountain that commemorates those who survived.

For more free things to check out go to visitoverlandpark.com Information provided by visitoverlandpark.com