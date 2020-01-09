The first Camdenton board of aldermen meeting in 2020 was packed with conversation as the group opened what is sure to be an exciting year.

To kick things off, Michelle Cook showcased a presentation to the board for the 2020 Can-Am games. In 2018, fire and law enforcement personnel took part in a competition between America and Canada to crown the Can-Am games winner. The competition hosted 320 competitors last year and is hoping for an even larger amount in 2020.

The second half of this competition will take part throughout the lake area on June 15-21. Camdenton donated to the game at the bronze level last year ($2,500) and voted to do the same this year.

Moving forward in the meeting, a discussion was had about a monetary issue surrounding the completion of plans for the Camdenton Community Building project. Estimated architectural and design costs between working partners in Olsen and SFS made the city aware that they required more funds to the total of $17,420. Mayor John McNabb says that the city made it firm that this would not happen again and asked for firm numbers in the future. The city approved to pay for the added costs. McNabb assured the other members of the board that this cost would have been eventual either way in order to get a definite cost of the upcoming project.

Another point of discussion was the recent change in federal law to the legal age to acquire tobacco. Recently, the age was raised federally from 18 to 21. However, no state action has been made to this point. Because of this, multiple businesses in the Camdenton area have differing age requirements, with some corporate businesses already switched over to 21 and some local gas stations and shops remaining at 18 for the time being.

City Attorney Phil Morgan advised the board to wait until state laws have been put in place to set the city ordinance to 21. The board members agreed to this suggestion and will table the vote until further action is made on the state level.

In closing, McNabb discussed the upcoming vote for an OTC campus in Camdenton and the new updates surrounding the project. He says the school has released an example of what they want the campus to look like and outlined a plan is the vote is approved. He says OTC is looking for 20 acres of land in sight of a 4-lane highway. They want to begin building work as soon as the vote apsses and will include the next graduating class in enrollment if they are successful. The current estimation for a campus cost would be around $15 million.