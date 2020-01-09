The call volume for Mid-County Fire District hasn’t slowed down to start the new year. Over the week, firefighters have been sent out to a number of brush fires in the lake area. Fire Chief Scott Frandsen says they were called to fires near Spencer Creek Road, Garmon Hollow Road and two fire near D Road.

The call volume for Mid-County Fire District hasn’t slowed down to start the new year. Over the week, firefighters have been sent out to a number of brush fires in the lake area. Fire Chief Scott Frandsen says they were called to fires near Spencer Creek Road, Garmen Hollow Road and two fires near D Road.

Frandsen says they believe the two fires on D Road to have been started by the same party. Both fires spread to nearly 7 acres wide. Tuesday, a fire was called in near Garmen Hollow which spread to over 25 acres. To cap off the spree, a small single acre fire was put out near Spencer Creek Road.

None of the fires resulted in any injuries or any structural damage. Fandswn says that the fires set near D Road are a common issue that they have to respond to two or three times a year, likely set by the same party each time. This theory is set by the fact that the fires were set deep within the woods, without any power lines or electrical equipment nearby to set on its own. The other fires could have been accidental.

“What frustrates us is people going out deep in the woods and starting fires,” Frandsen said.

“Now we have to go out with blowers and all of this equipment and it gets dangerous. There's no reason for it.”

Frandsen says that this winter has been dangerous for common fires, as the warm weather is inviting more people to enjoy the outdoors while also being dry enough to set fires easily. He’s thankful that the wind has been low recently, or he says the fires that have been active could have spread to be much worse.

For anyone looking to have a fire to burn leaves or to enjoy the warm winter, Frandsen says that all parties should reach out to the district for a burning permit and to see the burning conditions on any given day. The district has a provided phone number for both of these actions (573-346-3262). He asks that people take burning conditions seriously during the dryer parts of the year to stay away from any unnecessary accidental fires.