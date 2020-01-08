Nolan Allen Sullivan, son of Jacob and Beth Sullivan of Lake Ozark, is the first baby born at Lake Regional Health System in 2020. Nolan was born at 9:49 a.m. on Jan. 1.

Nolan Allen Sullivan, son of Jacob and Beth Sullivan of Lake Ozark, is the first baby born at Lake Regional Health System in 2020. Nolan was born at 9:49 a.m. on Jan. 1. He weighed 9 pounds, 5 ounces and was 22.5 inches long. Nolan’s paternal grandparents are Jeff and Carla Sullivan. His maternal grandparents are Mark and Vicki Irsik. Nolan joins his big sister Anna and big brother Grady.

As the New Year’s baby, Nolan received a portable play yard donated by Lake Regional Health System.

Nearly 600 babies are born each year at Lake Regional Health System’s Family Birth Center. The Family Birth Center offers prenatal care classes, prepared childbirth classes for first-time parents and breast-feeding support. To learn more, visit www.lakeregional.com/fbc.