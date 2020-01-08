Donald and Barron Ryan, touring father and son pianists, will share their classic and contemporary performance style at a concert on the Missouri University of Science and Technology campus this January.

The duo, dubbed “Ryan & Ryan,” will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, in Leach Theatre of Castleman Hall, located at the corner of 10th and Main streets in Rolla. The group previously performed in Rolla in spring 2016.

As a duo, the two pianists blend old and new styles of piano to create a unique listening experience. Ryan & Ryan perform classical pieces, but also perform jazz and ragtime improvisational pieces.

A native of Trinidad and Tobago, Donald Ryan came to the United States to study music, and he earned degrees from Oral Roberts University and the University of Tulsa. He has been named one of the most accomplished pianists in the world as a Steinway Artist and was inducted into the Oklahoma Jazz Hall of Fame. His son, Barron Ryan, has been a featured soloist at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center, among other venues.

Tickets for the performance are $35 and can be purchased 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday from the Leach Theatre Box Office, located in the vestibule inside the main entrance to Leach Theatre, facing 10th Street. Tickets can also be purchased online at https://leachtheatre.mst.edu/events/19-20/ryanandryan/.

The Ryan & Ryan performance at S&T is sponsored in part by Bott Radio Network and Comfort Suites in Rolla. For more information about the January performance, or to purchase tickets, contact Leach Theatre Box Office at 573-341-4219.