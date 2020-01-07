According to local law enforcement, an accident near Taco Bell on US54 in Camdenton occurred near 11:30 a.m. The accident occurred as a man in a motorized wheelchair attempted to cross the road.

The man is believed to have sustained serious injuries and was transported to lake Regional. The details and exact cause of the accident are still to be release by law enforcement.