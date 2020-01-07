Upon arrival Officers learned that a 48-year-old Camdenton man was crossing U.S. Hwy. 54 in his motorized wheelchair when he was struck by vehicle driven by an 85-year-old Camdenton woman.

Camdenton Police have released the following statement on a crash in town earlier on US54:

On 01-07-20 at approximately 11:16 A.M., Officers were called to East U.S. Hwy. 54 and 3rd St. in reference to a motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian in a motorized wheel chair.

Upon arrival Officers learned that a 48-year-old Camdenton man was crossing U.S. Hwy. 54 in his motorized wheelchair when he was struck by vehicle driven by an 85-year-old Camdenton woman.

The 48-year-old male was taken to Lake Regional Hospital via ambulance and later flown to the University of Missouri Hospital in Columbia for the injuries he sustained during the crash. The female reported no injuries at the scene.

Officers noted that traffic was heavy in this area during the time of the crash.