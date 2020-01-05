As the strains of “Auld Lang Syne” finally fade away, and many begin to scratch their New Year’s resolutions into something like stone, the time comes to sketch out our plans for 2020.

Those plans should include a number of arts events that promise to make the new year rattle and hum. Here is a cursory look at some of the most interesting events to dot the calendar during the early months of 2020. Many other worthy offerings abound, and a number of local organizations have yet to publish their plans; but this list should get you out the door with your best foot forward.

SOUND JUDGMENTS

Aaron Parks Trio Feb. 16 at Murry’s: The “We Always Swing” Jazz Series kicks off the second half of its 25th-anniversary season with a pair of sold-out sets from this vanguard pianist.

Tanya Tucker Feb. 24 at The Blue Note: It’s not that the country legend really ever left us or let us down — it’s just that Tucker hit 2019 like a force of nature. Her first record in a decade, “While I’m Livin,’” earned Tucker four Grammy nominations and reached the top tier of many year-end album lists.

Indigo Girls Feb. 27 at The Blue Note: This endearing, enduring duo gets “Closer to Fine” with every year, and every piece of music it ushers into the world. Together, Amy Ray and Emily Saliers create thoughtful tones at a level which is rarely heard.

Art Blakey Centennial Celebration Mar. 19 at Missouri Theatre: The Jazz Series presents to the late drummer, bandleader and visionary, who would have turned 100 in October. Missouri jazz legend — and Jazz Series fixture — Bobby Watson and renowned pianist Donald Brown are among the artists paying tribute to Blakey’s deep, wide legacy.

Fennesz April 3 at Firestone Baars Chapel: Dismal Niche presents this trailblazing guitarist and producer. Christian Fennesz has spent the last 20-plus years carving new pathways in the worlds of electronic, ambient and other artful forms.

Christian McBride and Benny Green April 23 at First Baptist Church: Two of contemporary jazz’s true greats — bassist McBride and pianist Green — team up for what promises to be an intimate, ear-bending show.

Women Composers May 8 at First Baptist Church: The Odyssey Chamber Music Series closes a really eclectic, thoughtful season with this program featuring pieces by the likes of Clara Schumann, Amy Beach, Libby Larsen and more.

CENTER STAGE

Todd Barry Jan. 30 at The Blue Note: A comedian’s comedian, longtime voice actor and podcaster, Barry’s humor rewards those who like their laughs dry.

Mystery Science Theater 3000 Live Feb. 19 at Jesse Auditorium: The beloved blend of sci-fi and satire makes its way from screen to stage in this live show.

Missouri Contemporary Ballet April 3-4 at Missouri Theatre: MCB performances qualify as must-sees, and its spring performance is no different. Here, it continues one of its great traditions — the Live! format, featuring live accompaniment and a mixture of new and repertory pieces.

Maria Bamford April 5 at The Blue Note: A big get for The Blue Note’s emerging comedy series, Bamford is known to audiences through her Netflix series “Lady Dynamite” and her 20-plus years on the standup circuit.

“August: Osage County” April 9-26 at Columbia Entertainment Company: CEC dips into the catalog of modern master Tracy Letts. In this production, an Oklahoma family deals with the ties that bind and fray.

“You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown” April 16-19, 23-26 and 30-May 3 at Maplewood Barn: Could there be a more essential Maplewood Barn experience than spending time with Charlie Brown and Co. beneath a starry spring sky?

“Fun Home” April 17-19, 23-26 and 30-May 3 at Talking Horse Productions: Lisa Kron and Jeanine Tesori adapted Alison Bechdel’s memoir (a cartoonist, writer and the originator of the “Bechdel test”) into this musical which focuses on a father-daughter relationship, on coming out and coming to terms.

“Marisol” April 29-May 3 at Studio 4, University of Missouri: Jose Rivera’s award-winning play gets downright apocalyptic, as the title character — a Puerto Rican woman living in the Bronx — moves through the end of the world as we know it.

“9 to 5” May 1-3, 7-8 at Stephens College: What a way to make a living — Stephens will present the quintessential workplace revenge comedy.

WALLS AND HALLS

Taste Jan. 14-Feb. 27 at Columbia Art League: Engage even more of your senses at this exhibit, which asks artists to consider their relationship to food.

The Art of Death March 3 to June 21 at MU Museum of Art and Archaeology: Part of a collaborative, cross-disciplinary project, this exhibit digs into our cultural, spiritual and creative representations of death.

OPEN FESTIVAL SEASON

True/False Film Fest March 5-8 at multiple venues: The still-unassuming crown jewel of the Columbia arts calendar returns, bringing with it daring and humane films that dare to challenge categories like documentary and narrative.

Unbound Book Festival April 2-4 at multiple venues: This literary fest only continues to grow, gathering authors across genre, style and school of thought. The 2020 lineup just keeps coming, but early reveals are more than promising. Former United States Poet Laureate Tracy K. Smith serves as the fest’s keynote speaker; other authors on deck include novelist Justin Torres, poet Jericho Brown and literary polymaths Garth Greenwell and Molly McCully Brown.

