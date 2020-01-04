Help protect Camden, Miller, Morgan and surrounding counties natural resources by becoming a Missouri Master Naturalist. The Missouri Master Naturalist program is a community-based, adult natural resource education and volunteer program designed to engage Missourians in the stewardship of our state’s natural resources.

Help protect Camden, Miller, Morgan and surrounding counties natural resources by becoming a Missouri Master Naturalist. The Missouri Master Naturalist program is a community-based, adult natural resource education and volunteer program designed to engage Missourians in the stewardship of our state’s natural resources. A little of your time and a desire to learn how to care for the environment are all you need to sign up for the program. The Missouri Master Naturalist program and professional natural resource experts will provide the training needed to get started.

The next Master Naturalist certification training course starts with an orientation on Tuesday, January 21st, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. at the MO Department of Conservation Office in Camdenton. Classes will then commence on February 25th and run through May 19th, 2020. Classes will be held on Tuesday evenings from 6-9 p.m. at the MO Department of Conservation office in Camdenton. In addition three Saturday field trips are included in the program.

The 50-hour course will teach participants about Missouri’s natural resource ecology and management. After graduation participants are asked to provide 40 hours of volunteer service on land management, citizen science, education, and other conservation related projects in the local community and achieve eight hours of continued education annually. To maintain Master Naturalist certification, volunteers continue to contribute 40 hours of service and achieve eight hours of advanced training annually.

Since 2009, more than 175 individuals have completed the Master Naturalist training program offered through the efforts of the Lake Ozark Master Naturalist Chapter. To learn more about the local Chapter’s efforts visit them online at www.lakeozarkmasternaturalist.com

You must be 18 or older to enroll. The enrollment fee is $110. For more information or to sign up for the class contact the Camden County Extension Center, Ph. 573-346-2644, Patricia Barrett at barrettpr@missouri.edu and Jodi Moulder at 573-348-2210, ext 6470. On line registration can be completed at https://extension2.missouri.edu/events/missouri-master-naturalist-lakeoftheozarks