It’s been a slow process, but the Camden County Commission is finally starting to move departments into the building adjacent to the courthouse that was purchased in January of 2019.

Associate Commissioner Bev Thomas said the Camden County Planning and Zoning Department has moved to the building effective immediately. Next on the list to move will be the Child Support Enforcement Unit. However, Thomas said the county doesn’t expect that to happen until February after some security issues are addressed.

As far as what other departments will be relocating, Thomas didn’t say. At some point, the commission may relocate to that building.

The county purchased the building at a cost of $600,000 under a 20-year lease purchase agreement for the one acre parcel of land adjacent to the courthouse and Camden County Justice Center. The building was the former law office for Phillips, McElyea, Carpenter and Welch. The former occupants leased the building back from the county for a period of six months at a monthly rate of $2,000. The property was appraised at $700,000 prior to the sale. The building occupies three stories with a total of 12,800 square feet of space.

The county purchased the building with the intention of easing complaints of overcrowding and a lack of space within the courthouse. The lack of office space had been discussed for several years before the purchase was announced.