The Greenview Elks Lodge No. 2857 was proud to provide Christmas Food basket for 20 families and gifts for 37 kids this year through our Elf Fund Program. 10 families from each of the Macks Creek and Climax Springs School District received a complete Christmas Dinner, as well as gifts for their children. This program also provided food baskets at Thanksgiving to 20 needy families in our community. Pictured is Elk Member Janet Pangborn wrapping present