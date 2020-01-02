Central Bank of Lake of the Ozarks is proud to announce and welcome Taylor Bailey as a new Loan Officer, who will be serving the Eldon community with Commercial, Agriculture and Consumer lending needs.

Taylor is a native to the Eldon community and graduated in 2009 from Eldon High School. In 2013, Taylor completed his Bachelors from University of Missouri in Agricultural Economics. In his brief time away from Eldon, Taylor was the Branch Manager and Retail Sales Representative for MFA Agri-Services in Moberly, MO, as well as spent 5 years prior as the Farm Manager at Shryock Farms. Taylor and his wife, Allie, relocated back to Eldon specifically for the opportunity to raise their growing family in the community they were both raised. He is a Board Member of the Miller County University Extension, active with the Eldon Chamber of Commerce, an active member of the Eldon Country Club, and an Eldon FFA Alumni.

Taylor’s strong ties to the Eldon community, along with his knowledge in the Finance and Agriculture industry makes him a valuable asset to the Central Bank family. Taylor has been with the CBOLO family since August 2018, and will begin his position as a Commercial & Agriculture Loan Officer located at the Eldon branch beginning January 2020.

Taylor, Allie (Eldon H.S., 2009), and their daughter, Caroline, currently reside in Eldon and attend Eldon First Christian Church. Taylor can be contacted at (573) 302-2468, or at taylor.bailey@centralbank.net.