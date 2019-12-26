With an album called “Kill Or Be Kind,” Missouri native Samantha Fish immediately lets her audience know she can work with words. During her upcoming performance at The Blue Note, she’ll share how she can turn her words into lyrics — and play the guitar expertly to back them.

Fish’s bluesy sound mixes throat-swelling belting with country twang, and she resembles Amy Winehouse if the star had been raised in Nashville instead of London. Some of Fish’s songs pick up the beat, and some take a steady pace, but her electric guitar and strong vocals move up and down the ladder accordingly, skillfully balancing blues with country and rock.

Fish was born in Kansas City, but worked on “Kill Or Be Kind” in Memphis, Tennessee and has lived in New Orleans for the past two years, according to her website and an interview with Americana Highways. She is influenced by the sound of the Delta blues, which is native to Mississippi, and the works of Al Green and Ann Peebles.

She has lived and sung the Americana life; now Fish is getting more traction with her new releases. Currently on a world tour, she will stop in New York, Colorado, Germany, England, Norway and more in addition to Columbia.

Along the way, she’ll share songs about the paradoxes of love and the complexities that arise when people change and hurt one another. As Fish sings in her songs, in this harsh world, she can choose to either kill or, instead of the expected, just be kind.

Fish also released a two-song Christmas EP in November, a slice of the season for those audience members still in the holiday spirit as December nears its end. But she plays with words, once again, and releases the unexpected: Fish turns any post-holiday blues into a bluesy celebration of Midwestern music.