Captain Corey J. Schoeneberg, commanding officer of Troop F, Jefferson City, is pleased to announce the assignment of two new troopers to Troop F. The new troopers were members of the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s 108th Recruit Class that graduated from the Patrol Academy on December 20, 2019. The new troopers report for duty on January 6, 2020.

Trooper Olivia G. Imhoff, a native of Boonville, Missouri, has been assigned to Zone 9, which serves the citizens of Montgomery County. Trooper Imhoff graduated from Boonville High School and attended William Woods University in Fulton, Missouri, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in Political Legal Studies and Criminal Justice. She was previously employed as a community advisor at William Woods University. Trooper Imhoff’s field training officer will be Trooper Geoffrey A. Beaulieu, and her zone supervisor will be Master Sergeant Mark G. Broniec.

Trooper Easton R. Corcoran, a native of Springfield, Missouri, has been assigned to Zone 7, which serves the citizens of Cooper and Howard Counties. Trooper Corcoran graduated from Republic High School in Republic, Missouri. After graduating high school, he attended Saint Louis University in Saint Louis, Missouri, and Missouri State University in Springfield. Trooper Corcoran was previously employed as a retail associate in Springfield, Missouri. His field training officer will be Trooper Anthony M. Richerson, and his zone supervisor will be Master Sergeant Derrick R. Powell.