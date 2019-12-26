While the deadline for paying personal property and real estate taxes is quickly approaching, taxpayers who haven’t taken care of their tax bill have several options that will allow them to beat the cut-off for penalties.

While the deadline for paying personal property and real estate taxes is quickly approaching, taxpayers who haven’t taken care of their tax bill have several options that will allow them to beat the cut-off for penalties.

The Camden County Collector’s office has several ways to avoid the last-minute rush of standing in lines or hoping the mail is delivered before the deadline.

What taxpayers need to remember is all personal property and real estate taxes are due by Dec. 31.

Taxpayers can pay in person, mail their checks or take advantage of the availability of a 24-hour drop box.Credit card payments can be made online, but taxpayers may see a charge added by the company processing the payments.

Another option is to sign up for a prepaid plan that is broken into quarterly payments. Although it is too late for the current year, taxpayers interested in that option can contact the collector’s office to find out if they are eligible.

The Camden County Collector’s office will be open for business on Dec. 31 in addition to regular business days. The courthouse is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.