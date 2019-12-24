The Ozarks Sailing Club held its awards/Christmas dinner at Ozark Yacht Club. During the awards presentation, first place was awarded to Captain Ron Ada and crew Dakota and Shea for their Boat Slot Machine. Second place was Norm Buechting on Grace. Third place went to Don Ressel on High Noon. During the meeting, next year's schedule was determined to start on April 4, 2020. Anyone who likes to sail is welcome to join them at the Ozark Yacht Club in Jennings Branch Cove. Follow Ozark Yacht Club Facebook for more information.