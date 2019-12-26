The president of a small, rural fire district in Miller County has found herself in hot water with the Missouri State Auditor and Missouri Ethics Commission for paying her family-owned business for services with taxpayers money.

Moreau Fire District President Rebecca Wood has been cited to funneling more than $25,000 to her family-owned business without proper bidding or notice. Moreau Fire District is based in Eldon.

A whistleblower complaint filed with the Missouri State Auditor’s office lead to the complaint against Wood by the Missouri Ethics Commission, according to a statement released by State Auditor Nicole Galloway.

The State Auditor's Office investigated and found credible a whistleblower complaint that Wood, president of the district's board of directors, had a conflict of interest when she approved payments from the district to an electronics business she owned with her husband without proper bidding or public notice. The Auditor's Office referred the matter to the MEC, which found there was probable cause Wood violated the law.

"A whistleblower contacting my office was responsible for shining a light on no-bid self-dealing that involved more than $25,000 in taxpayer money going to the board president's family business," Auditor Galloway said. "The law is clear that public officials cannot use their positions for personal enrichment, and I'm committed to the vital role of the Auditor's Office in uncovering the facts about such violations when they occur and then working with the appropriate enforcement agencies."

As part ofthe consent order, the MEC required Wood to pay $25,910. If she pays $5,182 within 45 days of the order, the remainder will be stayed. If the MEC finds probable cause of any further conflict of interest violations in the next two years, Wood will be required to pay the rest of the fee.