During the evening hours of December 21st, 2019, deputies attempted to stop a Red Dodge Durango in the area of Broads Branch Road. During the incident, the passenger of the vehicle jumped from the moving vehicle and fled into the woods.

After a short foot pursuit with deputies, the male subject was taken into custody without incident. The female driver of the vehicle was also taken into custody after an amount of suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia was located. Both subjects were transported to the Camden County Jail without incident.

Timothy W Hall, age 41 of Camdenton, was arrested on outstanding warrants for Felony Possession of a Controlled substance with no bond.

The Camden County Prosecutors Office charged:

Jenna R Angell, age 45 of Macks Creek, with Possession of a Controlled Substance and Drug Paraphernalia with a bond of $2000.00.

Both subjects remain at the Camden County Jail on Bond.