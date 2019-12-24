With the Christmas season upon us, many residents throughout the country turn to ways of giving back. To celebrate this cause, these are a few of the many places you can give back this season around the lake. From animal shelters to food banks, there is no shortage of groups that need a helping hand during the holidays, whether it be through item and monetary donations, or spending some time volunteering towards their cause.

The Lake of the Ozarks Idiots Club

What started in 2014 by two retired educators has grown into one of the largest children’s charities at the Lake. So far the club has spent over $430,000 providing assistance to children living in poverty with needs they might deal with on a day-to-day basis. These products and services include: shoes for school sports, art supplies, dental and eye care, hygiene products, car batteries and tires for working kids, sports participation fees and many other items.

Membership into the club is only $6 per year. During the summer they host fun socials and events around the Lake area. The first social in 2020 will be their kick-off party at The Bull Pen in April.

Make a donation: www.lakeoftheozarksidiotsclub.org/product/donation



Citizens Against Domestic Violence

CADV is celebrating 35 years of providing services to victims of domestic and sexual violence in the tri-county area.

In addition to a 28-bed safe shelter located in Camdenton, CADV has a 24-hour hotline, provides court advocacy, support groups, on-going advocacy, counseling, crisis intervention, and other free and confidential services.

The shelter is always in need of household items such as toiletries, paper products, laundry soap, bath products and other items used on a daily basis. Volunteers are also needed.

Besides monetary donations, smart ways to give include donating appreciated stock, name CADV as a beneficiary, and give from your IRA.

Make a donation: www.cadv-voc.org



Kids’ Harbor

When kids are a victim of sexual abuse, physical/emotional abuse, witness a violent crime, are faced with drug endangerment or physical/medical neglect, they are often referred to Kids’ Harbor. The advocacy center serves children from birth to age 18 by providing a child-friendly environment where they feel welcome and safe. Trained professionals are brought in to provide on-site medical exams, counseling, support during a child abuse investigation or prosecution, and other resources for victims and their non-offending family members.

The organization’s mission is to provide a coordinated response, healing and prevention of child abuse. with two offices, one in Osage Beach, Kids’ Harbor serves the entire Lake area, Fort Leonard Wood and surrounding communities.

Make a donation: www.kidsharbormo.org

Lake of the Ozarks Food Bank Advisory Council

Did you know 1 in 5 children in mid-Missouri struggle with food insecurity? The goal of the food bank advisory council is to raise money for the Food Bank of Central and Northeast MO. The food bank serves pantries and organizations in Miller, Morgan and Camden counties. For every 41 donated, the organization can purchase $21 in food. Volunteers are always needed to work with the organization and to assist with fundraising. For more information contact jjones@oldkinderhook.com or reach out to the food bank at (573) 474-1020.

Helping Hands Homeless Shelter

Helping Hands has been the only lake homeless shelter since 1993 and averages nearly 30 members throughout each year. Though the shelter is having a good year, Director Mark Smetana says that they are still looking for donations of items such as Kleenex and other toiletries that are in constant use. And of course, with the cold season coming through, any donations of winter clothing are helpful. For a full list of in demand donations, visit the shelter. Anyone hoping to help Helping Hands through donations are welcome to deposit any good directly to the shelter.

68 Holden Dr, Camdenton, MO 65020 - (573) 346-4968

Missouri Forget Me Not Horse Rescue and Sanctuary

With the colder months coming through, Forget Me Not Horse Rescue and Sanctuary is readying for the toughest time of the year. Connie Hendrix, founder of the rescue, says the rescue is always in need of strong, younger volunteers to carry heavy objects and to complete more difficult manual labor around the farm, as many of the current volunteers are older and are working with whatever time they can find throughout the week. The space currently houses 80 horses, among all the other animals. Any grains and hay donations are welcome. If you are interested in volunteering, Hendrix asks that you give the shelter a call ahead of time to find the best time and day available to come by.

1025 Heritage Dr, Linn Creek, MO 65052 - (573) 216-3838

Dogwood Animal Shelter

The Dogwood Animal Shelter is always looking for help. With dozens of dogs and cats to tend to daily, volunteering hours are a must. On top of the shelter, the group also needs help stocking and running the thrift store in Camdenton. To sign up, call the shelter and speak to someone about what times you have available for volunteering.

1075 Runabout Dr, Osage Beach, MO 65065 - (573) 348-4411