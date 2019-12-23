Rolla police say they are in investigating an incident where a female child died in Rolla.

Rolla police said that deputies, Rolla firefighters and Phelps Health EMS responded to a residence in the 1900 block of Forum Drive on Dec. 21 and found a 22-month-old female unresponsive and not breathing.

Officers began CPR immediately and continued their efforts until Phelps Health EMS arrived at the residence, the Rolla Police Department said on Monday. The child was then taken to the Phelps Health Emergency Department where she was later pronounced dead, the department said.

Rolla Police Department’s Division of Criminal Investigations Unit and the Phelps County Coroner’s Office have now started an investigation to establish the cause of the 22-month-old female’s death.

An autopsy is pending as of Monday, the department said.

Rolla police said anyone with information pertaining to the investigation should contact Detective Adam Meyer with Rolla Police Department’s Division of Criminal Investigations Unit at (573) 308-1213, or remain anonymous by calling the Rolla Police Department’s Confidential Tip Line at (573) 364-0111.