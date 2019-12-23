Note: This is the beginning of a Christmas series highlighting random acts of kindness.

The National Art Honor society celebrated Christmas last Thursday evening with a gift wrapping and skating party. Members purchased multiple gifts for three young children from a local underprivileged family with funds earned at their tea party fundraiser last month. They had snacks and spent time wrapping all the gifts and toys before enjoying a skate session at Old Kinderhook’s “The Ice”! They want to express thanks to Old Kinderhook for hosting such a wonderful holiday evening.