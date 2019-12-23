Residents unhappy with how the city is handling what appears to be a growing financial crisis packed a meeting of the Eldon Board of Aldermen to voice concerns and hear what the city intends to do.

Residents who spoke out at the meeting made it clear they are unhappy with the city's leadership. Calls for the resignation of Mayor Larry Henderson were met with applause as were demands by several that city officials be more forthcoming about the financial situation.

For months the city has been trying to sort through their finances. The lack of a an audit since at least 2016 and a shortfall of $500,000 or more is forcing the city to take drastic measures.

Although there have been cuts across numerous departments, it is the decision of the aldermen to reduce the Eldon fire department that has caught the attention of residents. The fire department has widespread support in the community, especially after the May 22 tornado that hit the community.

Eldon Fire Chief Randy Vernon also serves as the emergency management director. In the days following the tornado, the fire department and Vernon worked around the clock to help residents who were devastated by the storm.

Now, the city plans to cut the number of paid firefighters and eliminate a year-end stipend that volunteers get.

The fire department is losing 3 full-time and one part-time paid firefighters. cutting the department to 3 paid firefighters. the chief and volunteers. The department currently has 8 volunteers but risks losing some of those who are related to firefighters who are being let go.

The department runs approximately 1500 calls annually with an average response time of 3 minutes. ISO ratings in Eldon will be impacted by the change in staffing.

City Administrator Guthrie says police, public works, parks and recreation, and city administration are all losing employees. A full-time communication employee will now be part-time.

