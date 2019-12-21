Working with local wineries and breweries, Chef Plemmons is planning a tasting menu to complement each unique beverage created for you by regional artisans.

Your celebration of Valentine’s Day should be as unique as your relationship.

That’s why Stark Caverns has teamed up with local chef, Allen Plemmons to create a romantic evening filled with food, wine, beer and music served up underground.

Working with local wineries and breweries, Chef Plemmons is planning a tasting menu to complement each unique beverage created for you by regional artisans. The evening will include wine from Canterbury Hill, Golden Rock, and Seven Springs wineries, and brews from Bees Knees and Lake of the Ozarks Brewing. You and your significant other will enjoy a romantic stroll through the amazing underground world of Stark Caverns, enjoying sights like Onyx Falls, Garden of the Gods, Moonshiner’s Dam, and a Wishing Well.

At each station, you’ll enjoy a magnificent pairing of food and drink, before returning to the ballroom for dessert and coffee.

The evening will also include live music and a commemorative photo. Seating will begin at 6:00 pm, on Friday, February 14, 2020. Tickets are $50 per person and are available online until January 31st at www.StarkCaverns.com. Don’t miss out on this one-of-a-kind event. Book your reservations today!

Must be 21 years old to attend. Valid ID required. Please sip responsibly.

About Stark Caverns: A show cave located outside of Eldon, MO, Stark Caverns invites visitors to come inside and enjoy the great outdoors! Take a journey through the ages as you explore amazing geological formations, Native American artifacts, and ancient bear beds.

Stark Caverns is dedicated to preserving the geology and history of Missouri, with a focus on education and community.

About Chef Allen Plemmons: Personal Chef Allen Plemmons has a passion for creating memorable dishes. After working his way through culinary school, Allen worked in the restaurant industry for twelve years. Then, after encouragement from his mentors, he made the move to personal chef here at Lake of the Ozarks. Providing services from meal planning, to event catering, he has been invited to showcase his talents from Seattle to Las Vegas.