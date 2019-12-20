Being one-of-a-kind is a rare feat. For School of the Osage senior Aiyana Massie, it's a feat that recently became reality. After years of dedication and hard work, Massie became the first Indian to earn Missouri All-State trumpet honors.

Being one-of-a-kind is a rare feat. For School of the Osage senior Aiyana Massie, it’s a feat that recently became reality. After years of dedication and hard work, Massie became the first Indian to earn Missouri All-State trumpet honors.

The journey to get to this level has been a long time coming, however. It all started with a 5th grade crush. Massie says that she wanted to impress a boy when selecting instruments in band class. He played trumpet, so she decided this would be her instrument of choice as well. Just a year later, she says the boy quit, but she ventured on.

Her love for art was kindled by her parents, who she says enrolled her and her sister in piano lessons and dance at a young age. She says she was heavily committed to dance, but during her freshman year, she felt she was clicking more with the trumpet and made the choice to commit her time to improving her playing.

From this point forward, she worked alongside music teachers Jeffery Kile and John Capps towards a goal: make all-state band.

“I told them that I wanted to be the first student from the School of the Osage to make all-state band,” Massie said.

To achieve this goal, Massie applied for the honor all four years of her high school career. Though things didn’t go so well freshman year, she was able to achieve a callback to audition for all-state from her sophomore to senior year.

She knew that her senior year would be the final push to accomplish her goal, and spent extra time perfecting her routine. She says that she knew from the start that everything needed to be perfect, no mistakes. Even with all this practice, Massie felt that her preliminary audition missed the mark.

“I may have been the worst prelim audition I had ever had,” Massie said.

Massie says she felt that her dream was over following the prelims, but sure enough, her name was on the list for those who would be invited to the next round for all-state auditions. After squeezing by the first round, Massie says it actually calmed her nerves moving into the next phase. If she could achieve the first step, she could go all the way. And she did just that.

She says she and her friends sat and waited for the results. The names were released in sets of ten, and the first ten didn’t include her name. However, when the next ten names were released, Massie’s name was listed as #11. She says that she cried with joy and was surrounded by support.

With some time to recollect on the achievement, Massie says that the personal satisfaction of completing her long term goal feels the most satisfying. With over three years of dedicated work, she says it’s nice to finally know she’s done it. Of course, the recognition of being the only one in school history to achieve this was amazing to her as well.

“It really just feels amazing,” Massie said.

Massie says she wants to continue her education with a degree in music education, which she will be pursuing at Missouri State University. Until then, she says she will enjoy the remaining time she has at School of the Osage alongside her peers and Mr. Kile and Mr. Capps, who she says were two of the main reasons she was able to achieve this award in the first place. And, of course, the support she receives everyday at home from her family.

“They’ve all been so supportive and helped me the whole way, without a doubt,” Massie said.