Christmas was in the air at the Lake Sun office as judges sampled and scored the entries for the annual Holiday Baking Contest. Lake area residents mixed, baked and perfectly-arranged all kinds of holiday goodies.

Christmas was in the air at the Lake Sun office as judges sampled and scored the entries for the annual Holiday Baking Contest. Lake area residents mixed, baked and perfectly-arranged all kinds of holiday goodies.

Entries were judged by taste and presentation. It was a hard decision but only the best recipes took the top spot. Here are the winners of this year’s contest!



FIRST PLACE - ROSETTES

(NEED ROSETTE IRONS AND DEEP FRYER)

2 eggs, slightly beaten

2 tsp. sugar

½ tsp. salt

1 c. milk

1 c. and 2 tblsp. flour

1 tblsp. vanilla extract

Add sugar to slightly beaten eggs and add milk. Sift flour before measuring, then add salt. Stir into first mixture and beat until smooth (about the consistency of heavy cream.) Add flavoring.

For extra nice rosettes, allow batter to stand two hours covered in refrigerator before frying. (I leave mine in the refrigerator overnight.)

Deep fry at 400 degrees.

Put batter even to top of sides of irons (don’t go over top of iron), deep fry about 30 seconds, use fork to tap around iron to knock batter off iron. Turn rosette over to let excessive grease drain, then sugar rosette sides and the whole rosette right away. (Some use powdered sugar, but I have never used it.)

Mary Lou Rossow

53 Glenwood Lane

Camdenton, MO 65020

573-346-5014

SECOND PLACE - ROCKY ROAD COOKIES

1 c. margarine

1 c. sugar

¾ c. brown sugar

2 eggs

2 tsp. vanilla

2 ¼ c. flour

2/3 c. cocoa powder

1 tsp. baking soda

½ tsp. salt

2 c. chocolate chunks

1 ¼ c. mini marshmallows (let marshmallows sit out 24 hours)

Cream margarine and sugars, add in eggs and vanilla. Mix in flour, cocoa powder, baking soda and salt until well mixed. Fold in marshmallows and chocolate chunks.

Bake on parchment lined baking sheets at 350 degrees for 10-12 minutes.

Gay Craig

210 Shadow Oaks Road

Camdenton, MO

815-703-6454

THIRD PLACE - DUTCH CHOCOLATE BALLS

1 c. melted butter

½ c. peanut butter

1 c. powdered sugar

3 c. crushed graham crackers

½ c. coconut

1 tsp. vanilla

1 (6 oz.) pkg. butterscotch chips

1 (6 oz.) pkg. Ghirardelli semi-sweet chocolate chips

½ bar canning wax

Mix together the first 6 ingredients and form balls. Refrigerate until hard (2-3 hours).

In double boiler, melt butterscotch chips, chocolate chips and wax. Dip balls into hot mixture. Dip balls using toothpick or fork. I always make a double batch. They will freeze well.

Debby Huddleston

68 Old Joe Branch Road

Brumley, MO 65017

573-369-2633