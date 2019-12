Cindy Kumm, first grade teacher at Dogwood Elementary, has been named Camdenton School District Teacher of the Week. Cindy is a passionate educator who collaborates with her grade level team to best meet the needs of her students. She works diligently to ensure ALL students succeed. Dogwood is very fortunate to have her as a part of the team!Teacher of the Week is sponsored by Smith Law Firm and recognizes teachers for positive contributions made to the Camdenton students and district.