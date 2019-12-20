The Camdenton Speech and Debate Squad traveled to Mexico, Missouri, to compete in the annual “War of Words” tournament on December 6-7, 2019.
The Camdenton Speech and Debate Squad traveled to Mexico, Missouri, to compete in the annual “War of Words” tournament on December 6-7, 2019. Camdenton students performed well both as a team and at an individual level, with a number of students bringing home multiple medals.
Results; Overall 2nd of 19 schools
Riley Dilks/Philip Kurle - 1st Public Forum Debate
Josh Crane - 1st Humorous Interpretation
Maile Huffman - 2nd Dramatic Interpretation, 3rd Lincoln-Douglas Debate
Jacob Curley - 2nd Radio Speaking, 3rd Extemporaneous Speaking
Alexis Jones - 3rd Lincoln-Douglas Debate, 3rd Storytelling, 5th Original Oratory
Aiden Risner/Tommy Garagnani - 3rd Public Forum Debate
Tommy Garagnani - 4th Radio Speaking
Aiden Risner - 5th Extemporaneous Speaking
Riley Dilks - 6th Extemporaneous Speaking