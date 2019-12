The Missouri Department of Natural Resources has signed an Interim Trail Use Agreement with Missouri Central Railroad Company, a wholly owned subsidiary of Ameren Missouri, paving the way for the future railbanking of 144 miles of the former Chicago, Rock Island and Pacific Railroad corridor. The corridor stretches from Windsor to Beaufort, Missouri.

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources has signed an Interim Trail Use Agreement with Missouri Central Railroad Company, a wholly owned subsidiary of Ameren Missouri, paving the way for the future railbanking of 144 miles of the former Chicago, Rock Island and Pacific Railroad corridor. The corridor stretches from Windsor to Beaufort, Missouri.

Eldon and Versailles are part of the corridor. Residents and community leaders from both communities have come out in support of the development of the trail. Volunteers within the two communities have been involved in efforts to clear the trail in anticipation of the project moving forward.

The Interim Trail Use Agreement ensures the preservation of the former railroad corridor for future transportation use and facilitates the eventual donation of the property to the department for recreational trail use. The agreement does not, however, have any funding attached to it.

“Successfully negotiating an Interim Trail Use Agreement was a crucial first objective in this process, and I’m glad we finally reached it,” said Dru Buntin, deputy director of the Department of Natural Resources. “It’s important to remember that this was just the first step on what promises to be a long journey. We can all envision a world-class trail while acknowledging there will be some challenges between here and there.”

“Today’s trail agreement marks a significant milestone in Ameren Missouri’s efforts to donate the remaining 144 miles of the scenic Rock Island Corridor to the state for possible use as a recreational trail,” said Mark Birk, senior vice president of customer and power operations for Ameren Missouri. “Over the last several years, we have been preparing the land for future use by clearing vegetation and removing steel and railroad ties. We will continue to work toward the vision of this trail one day becoming a world-class biking destination that will benefit the communities along the trail.”

Signing the agreement does not imply that a fully developed trail is certain. The agreement requires approximately $9.8 million be raised before the property will be transferred to the department to help cover initial development, security and management costs.

For now, the corridor remains Missouri Central Railroad’s property and is not open for public use. An estimated total of $65 million to $85 million will ultimately be needed to fully develop the trail. Leading the fundraising effort will be the Missouri State Parks Foundation, a nonprofit organization established to support Missouri’s state park system. The project’s funding will likely require a combination of private, public and corporate sources. Interested donors should contact the Missouri State Parks Foundation to learn more about partnering in this effort.

“We are looking forward to working closely with the Missouri State Parks Foundation on this project,” said Mike Sutherland, interim division director of Missouri State Parks. “The scope of this project is massive, but the foundation is uniquely positioned to bring together a wide array of supporters into a diverse partnership that is unified behind a single goal.”

While support for the project has been widespread, the project has its share of opposition. A number of private landowners and the Missouri Farm Bureau have come out against the project. Shortly after the announcement by DNR, the farm bureau issued a short statement.

Missouri Farm Bureau President Blake Hurst said the farm bureau is disappointed to see the project moving forward along the corridor.

“We will review details of the agreement, specifically the costs to the state and the plans for addressing fencing needs, security concerns and other issues raised by landowners, ” he said. If adequate funding can be raised, the proposed trail will have to be developed in sections, each of which will present its own construction challenges.