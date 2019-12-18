If you are on Instagram, Facebook or follow nearly any celebrity, you know that carb-restricted diets are very popular. Those that follow a low-carb diet will claim it’s the answer you’ve been looking for to lose weight, cure diabetes, reduce inflammation and heal many other ailments. But, are carbs really that bad for us?

Labeling an entire food group as bad is over simplification. Carbohydrates come in many different forms — from jelly beans and white bread to pinto beans and fruit. Carbs are our bodies’ primary source of energy and have important nutrients that our body actually needs. They help fuel our brain, kidneys, heart, muscles and nervous system. Carbs help produce the “feel good” brain chemical, serotonin. Carbs have fiber that helps with digestion, constipation, lowering cholesterol and keeping us filled up. Plus, they are a rich source of nutrients, including antioxidants, vitamins, minerals and phytochemicals that help prevent and fight illnesses and keep cell damage to a minimum.

It’s true that eating too many carbs can lead to weight gain, just as eating too much fat or too much protein can. Yes, you likely will lose weight on a low-carb diet. But, that can happen any time you eliminate an entire major food group!

It’s important to understand that all carbs are not equal. When we eat carbs, they are broken down by our gut into glucose, which is then released into the blood stream. The pancreas responds by releasing insulin to shuttle the glucose into the cells for energy. More glucose means more insulin. Excess insulin can damage our cells and increase our risk of cardiovascular disease and diabetes, as well as trigger the body to store surplus glucose as fat, especially in the belly.

Refined carbs, like sugars and processed grains that have been stripped of nutrients and fiber, break down quickly in our gut, causing a rapid rise in blood glucose. Complex carbs, on the other hand, are made up of longer sugar molecules plus fiber, which take time to digest. This provides a steadier stream of glucose requiring gradual insulin release. Examples of complex carbohydrates include beans, nuts, whole grains and all fruits and vegetables.

How many carbs should you eat in a day? Although carbohydrates needs are different for everyone, most experts recommend that between 45 percent and 65 percent of your daily calories come from carbohydrates. If you eat around 1,800 calories a day, that means 200-270 grams of carbs per day. If you have fallen into the low-carb/no-carb diet trap, this will sound like way too many carbs. Keep in mind that 130 grams is considered the minimum amount of carbs needed daily for a healthy diet. At 4 calories per gram, this equals just a little more than 500 calories worth of carbs a day.

The claim that low-carb diets, especially very low carb, are better for your health is not supported by evidence-based science. In fact, studies have shown that people who eat a moderate carbohydrate diet of around 50 percent calories from carbs have a lower risk of premature death than either those who ate a diet higher in carbs or a low-carb diet. (Lancet, August 2018) The benefits people see from a low-carb diet, such as better blood sugar control or less pain/inflammation, are likely the result of weight loss due to calorie restriction and not necessarily due to a restricted carbohydrate diet.

Most people cannot stay on a very low-carb diet long term. What fun is life if you can’t enjoy a juicy peach or some freshly baked bread? All-or-nothing thinking when it comes to carbs is risky. By focusing on eliminating carbs, you may compromise the quality of your diet and therefore your health. Many low-carb diets promote replacing carbs with proteins and saturated fats, which can increase your risk for heart disease. It’s just not true that bacon and coconut oil are better for you than a banana or sweet potato!

If you pick and choose carbs wisely, you will be able to control your weight, improve your diabetes and reduce your risk for heart disease. Refined carbs like chips, sugary beverages and baked goods are high in calories and easy to overeat. Instead, focus on fiber and nutrient-rich carbs, including whole grains and lots of fruits and vegetables.

Anita Marlay, R.D., L.D., is a dietitian in the Cardiopulmonary Rehab department at Lake Regional Health System in Osage Beach, Mo. See recipe of the week on page B2.