Relevé Dance Academy put on a Holiday performance, ‘Merry and Bright’ at Camdenton High School on December 13th. One hundred and twenty-five Lake Area dancers performed in this show stopping recital that brought Christmas cheer and charity to the community. Relevé Dance Academy and its dancers raised a total of $2,700 for the Community Foundation of the Lake whose mission is ‘To assist in building the educational, cultural, health and economic development of our community”. Relevé Dance Academy, located in Osage Beach, has been bringing the finest in classical and contemporary dance to the Lake Area for 16 years. They are ecstatic that the dancers love to share their talents with their community and raise money while doing so.