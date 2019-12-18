Colonel Eric T. Olson, superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, announces the following retirement effective January 1, 2020: Captain Rex M. Scism, director of the Research & Development Division, General Headquarters, Jefferson City, retires with more than 26 years of dedicated service to the Patrol and the citizens it serves.

Colonel Eric T. Olson, superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, announces the following retirement effective January 1, 2020: Captain Rex M. Scism, director of the Research & Development Division, General Headquarters, Jefferson City, retires with more than 26 years of dedicated service to the Patrol and the citizens it serves.

Scism was appointed to the Patrol on August 1, 1993, as a member of the 66th Recruit Class. Upon graduating from the Patrol’s Law Enforcement Academy in Jefferson City, he was assigned to Troop F, Zone 8, Callaway County. While assigned to Troop F, Scism also worked in Zone 5, Camden County. He transferred to Troop F’s Criminal Interdiction Unit (Zone 13) in 1998. He was promoted to corporal on October 1, 1999, and designated supervisor of that same unit. In 2001, he transferred to the Gaming Division, General Headquarters, Jefferson City, as an investigator. Scism was promoted to sergeant and designated assistant officer-in-charge of the Jefferson City Investigative Unit on July 28, 2002.

He was promoted to lieutenant and designated assistant director of the Gaming Division on September 30, 2007.

He was promoted to captain on September 1, 2014, and named director of the Research & Development Division. As director of the Research & Development Division, Captain Scism has had oversight for maintaining the Patrol’s international accreditation by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc.; performing staff inspections; coordinating Patrol strategic planning activities; composing and maintaining Patrol policies and operational references and forms; and the Statistical Analysis Center.

Capt. Scism was born in Honolulu, HI. He graduated from Warsaw R-IX High School in Warsaw, MO. In 2001, Scism graduated from Columbia College, in Columbia, MO, with a Bachelor of Arts degree in criminal justice administration. In 2005, he earned a Master’s of Science degree in criminal justice administration from Columbia College. In 2011, he completed the FBI Law Enforcement Executive Development Course in St. Louis, MO, and then in 2012, graduated from the 249th Session of the FBI National Academy in Quantico, VA. Scism has served as a military police officer in the U.S. Army for nearly 19 years.

Capt. Scism and his wife of 32 years, Carman (Smith), have three grown children: sons Trenton and Trey reside in Fort Collins, CO; daughter Tiffany lives in Columbia, MO.