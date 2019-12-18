Each year the Lake Ozark Chapter of the Knights of Columbus has a “Tootsie Roll Campaign” to raise funds for various Charities within their service area.

Each year the Lake Ozark Chapter of the Knights of Columbus has a “Tootsie Roll Campaign” to raise funds for various Charities within their service area. The 2019 campaign raised over $4000.00 and this wonderful organization chose to gift over $700.00 of that to Laclede Industries, a not for profit organization that employs individuals with special needs.

Employees of Laclede Industries can be found working in the communities we serve. Employees of Laclede Industries are most known for providing recycling options for residents and area businesses of of the Solid Waste Management District T, however they do far more than just recycle.

Laclede Industries employees also provide mowing and janitorial services for area businesses.

At their main 941 Utah Location in Lebanon, you will find employees packaging and assembling products, cutting fiber, and deburring metal just to name a few occupations.

Laclede Industries employees also pick up trash, mulch flower beds, and mow/weed eat the Lebanon Downtown Business District.

If you travel I-44, you will find our employees working at the Conway Welcome Center where they maintain the building and grounds 365 days a year.

Laclede Industries is especially thankful for the Knights of Columbus donation and will utilize the wonderful gift to offset transportation cost associated with getting employees to and from work each day.