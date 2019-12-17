Within two weeks of his first fall term at Oregon, two female students separately told campus officials that Wallace raped them. Wallace denies the claims, but the university expelled him — twice. Once for each case of “unwanted penetration,” records show.

Tristen Wallace had the qualities every college football team wanted.

Tall and strong with blazing speed, he courted offers to quarterback some of the NCAA’s brand-name programs, from Texas Tech to Ohio State.

University of Oregon won him over, signing him to its 2016 freshman class as a wide receiver. But Wallace never took the field for the Ducks.

Within two weeks of his first fall term at Oregon, two female students separately told campus officials that Wallace raped them. Wallace denies the claims, but the university expelled him — twice. Once for each case of “unwanted penetration,” records show.

Two years later, the 6-foot-3, 220-pound athlete played his first NCAA game at Prairie View A&M, a little-known Division I school near Houston with a football budget less than the salaries of some big-name Division I coaches.

His fall from the upper echelons of college football was as big and fast as him. But he remains in the game. And he’s still a much-discussed draft prospect for the NFL.

That’s because the national organization that regulates college athletes has no penalties for sexual, violent or criminal misconduct. Even when expelled from school for rape, the NCAA allows athletes to transfer elsewhere and keep playing.

An investigation by the USA TODAY Network identified at least 33 current and former athletes since 2014 who transferred to NCAA schools despite being administratively or criminally disciplined for a sexual offense at another college. The actual number is likely far higher, as most universities refuse to release records from disciplinary proceedings, even though federal law allows them to do so.

But Wallace’s case stands out because of the federal government’s role in helping hide the nature of his campus offenses.

The U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR) under Secretary Betsy DeVos facilitated a confidential deal between Wallace’s mother and the University of Oregon, in which Oregon agreed to change the athlete’s transcript to remove reference to the sexual assaults.

In part because of the “apparent predatory nature” of the acts, the university had marked Wallace’s transcript with a rarely used notation that would alert other schools to his actions, records show. “Expelled for sexual misconduct,” his transcript said.

But with the federal agency’s help, Loleta Wallace brokered a deal in which Oregon amended her son’s transcript to say simply, “Expelled for student conduct,” records show, a change that would make other schools more likely to recruit him.

Oregon promised Loleta Wallace that the August 2018 resolution agreement would “not be discoverable or releasable” under the Freedom of Information Act, but the USA TODAY Network obtained a copy from a university source.

The intervention by the OCR is part of a broader shift in the agency’s interpretation of Title IX, experts said. The 47-year-old law prohibiting sex discrimination in education historically has shielded women from environments where sexual assault and harassment are tolerated.

But as Wallace’s case illustrates, OCR now is applying the law to a broader range of claims, including those made by male students claiming reverse sex discrimination in disciplinary proceedings.

Two factors in particular triggered the OCR’s investigation into Wallace’s case, an Education Department official confirmed. First, Oregon had a program offering free legal services to survivors but not to accused students. Second, Oregon didn’t allow Wallace to play or attend football games as part of his interim suspension during the investigation.

In a statement, Oregon attorney Kevin Reed noted that the student government pays for legal services for all students, and that its program for survivors, the Domestic Violence Clinic, is funded by a federal grant.

“We are very proud of the service the clinic provides and do not think there is any real risk that OCR was going to find UO in violation of civil rights laws due to its administration of a grant from the United States Department of Justice,” Reed said.

KC Johnson, a Brooklyn College professor who tracks litigation involving students accused of sexual misconduct, said Wallace’s case is the first he’s heard of in which the OCR took the position that unequal resources for the accused can constitute sex discrimination against men.

“It’s quite rare and very significant,” Johnson said. “It’s a statement from the OCR that a school can violate Title IX by unfairly treating an accused student.”

But that interpretation of the law is “problematic,” “dangerous” and part of a growing trend under Trump, said Sarah Nesbitt, policy and advocacy organizer for the nonprofit Know Your IX.

While unequal resources may be a legitimate concern, Nesbitt said, accused students can be of any sex or gender, and so can victims. So the imbalance is not unique to one gender or sex, she said. But accused students are overwhelmingly male, so the Education Department is making a leap that unbalanced processes amounts to per se sex discrimination against men, she said.

“That’s not how sex discrimination works,” Nesbitt said. “Reclaiming the narrative of sex discrimination erases the very gendered nature of sexual violence.”

The Department of Education said it neither approved nor endorsed the deal and acted simply as a neutral facilitator after opening the investigation.

And yet, Prairie View signed Wallace to its football team months before the settlement was reached. His transcript still noted his sexual misconduct when Oregon sent it to Prairie View in January 2018.

Prairie View officials and coaches declined to comment. Wallace and his parents did not return numerous phone, email and social media messages.

The ordeal forever changed the life of Blake McKay, one of Wallace’s two victims. Now an Oregon senior, she heads the Organization Against Sexual Assault student group on campus and worked as a trained legal advocate for child victims of physical and sexual abuse.

McKay hasn’t spoken publicly about the case until now. She hopes publishing her name will empower other rape survivors. And she took the NCAA to task for enabling such behavior.

That nothing prevented Wallace from continuing his college football career after the school found him responsible for two separate charges of rape shows that “the NCAA really provides support for athletes to do things like sexual violence,” she said.

With that support, Wallace has little incentive to change, she said.

“I don’t think that he should have the opportunity to be in that environment because it supports his behavior,” McKay said. “He’s still embedded in that culture of being celebrated, being entitled and being able to do whatever he wants.”

Prairie View has gone 6-5 this season, and Wallace leads the team with 40 catches. He was also a reserve player last season on the Prairie View basketball team, which made an appearance in the March Madness tournament this year.

A banner on campus featuring him in his Panthers uniform reads, “Where champions are built.”

He has one more year of NCAA football eligibility remaining. Assuming he graduates in the spring and stays out of trouble, he could use the graduate-transfer exception to play for another school.

Or he could aim for his dream job, listed on his Prairie View bio: NFL.