The 2019 Shop with a cop program was help on December 14 2019 at the Camdenton Walmart. Approximately, over 271 kids were scheduled to attend the event. Agencies in attendance included the Camdeton Police Department, Laurie Police Department, Osage beach police department, conservation department, state highway patrol, state park rangers and of course the Camden County Sheriffs Office. The program was conducted with the utilization of donations from the community. Captain Chris Twitchel says they appreciate all the community support and help to make this event a success. He says they had over 30 volunteers added to the program this year to assist in making it run smoothly and appreciates all the hard work and time donated towards the cause.