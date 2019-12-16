Two seniors were chosen as the Students of the Month for Fort Osage High School by the Independence Rotary Club.

• Riley Rexford is a member of the National Honor Society and National Technical Honor Society at Fort Osage High School. He has participated in athletic and musical activities, including four years in soccer, track and field, marching band, jazz band and pep band. He has also participated for three years in the school wind ensemble. Outside school, Riley is a back-up drummer for a local Christian band.

Riley has already obtained his Fire I and II certifications as well as a haz-mat operations and awareness certification. He has participated in a firefighting competition for students in technical schools where he placed second in the state.

He is currently working on obtaining his EMT license as well.

After high school, Riley plans to attend the University of Central Missouri to study music technology while, at the same time, working at the Warrensburg Fire Department.

Riley is the son of Dena and Bill Rexford.

• Rachel Rellihan is a member of the National Honor Society and has been in the top 10% of her class at Fort Osage. She was named as Ms. Osage during her freshman and sophomore years and was runner-up for that award during her junior year.

Rachel is involved in the music program at Fort Osage where she has played both flute and tenor sax. She has participated in the wind ensemble, the pep band and has been the drum major for two years.

Rachel has also participated in athletics, having participated on the girls’ wrestling team and as a pole vaulter. She is also a junior coach for a nationally competing Pop Warner cheer team.

In addition, Rachel has participated in HOSA (Future Health Professionals), the GSA and the YAC.

Rachel’s goal is to study pre-med so that she can become a pediatric oncologist. She has not yet decided where she will attend college, but has been accepted already by the University of Kansas and the University of Missouri.

Rachel is the daughter of Tami Rellihan-Heenrich and Paul Henrich.