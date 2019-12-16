The Heart of the Ozarks Professional & Business Women hosted their annual Christmas party and recognized several Lake area women who received scholarships this year from the organization’s scholarship fund.

Each year PBW hands out non-traditional scholarships to women who are continuing their education. These scholarships are awarded based on achievement and need. Money raised during PBW’s annual QuarterMania fundraiser goes to provide the scholarships as well as administer grants to local charitable organizations. In 2019 these charities were: Citizens Against Domestic Violence, Kids' Harbor, the Hope House, The Community Foundation of the Lake, Share the Harvest, and the Lamb House.

QuarterMania will be held March 29, 2020 at the Inn at Grand Glaize in Osage Beach. Doors open at 1 p.m. and the auction begins at 2 p.m. Table sponsorships and donations for the auction are needed.

The mission of the Heart of the Ozarks chapter of Professional & Business Women is to enhance women’s lives professionally, politically and personally. The group was chartered in 2006 and meets several times throughout the year. Membership is $40 per year. Their next meeting will be February 5, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. For more information about PBW or QuarterMania, go to www.pbwlakeoftheozarks.org or email teampbw@gmail.com.