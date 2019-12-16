In the Evening hours of December 13, 2019. The Lake Area Narcotics Group and Camden County Deputies executed a search warrant at a residence in the Climax Springs area.

In the Evening hours of December 13, 2019, the Lake Area Narcotics Group and Camden County Deputies executed a search warrant at a residence in the Climax Springs area. As a result of the search warrant, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia used in the distribution and consumption of controlled substance was seized. One male suspect was taken into custody without incident.

The Camden County Prosecutors Office has charged Matthew A Fitzwater, age 54 of Climax Springs, with Possession of a Controlled Substances and he remains at the Camden County Correctional Facility on a $25,000 bond.