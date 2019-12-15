This is the No. 8 story on our top 10 countdown...

The Kirksville Daily Express is counting down the Top 10 Local News Stories of 2019. Today’s edition features the Nos. 7 and 8 stories. Nos. 9 and 10 appeared in the Dec. 11 edition, Nos. 5 and 6 will appear in the Dec. 18 edition, Nos. 3 and 4 in the Dec. 20 edition and Nos. 1 and 2 in the Dec. 25 edition.



DRAMATIC SHOWING

Kirksville High School qualified three different acts for the Missouri State High School Activities Association Speech, Debate and Theatre Championships in April. Students competed in Readers Theatre, Duet Acting and Humorous Interp.

The Readers Theatre group took third, which was a first for a KHS drama program that had never medaled in the event. Ana Pultz, Michaela Chrisman, Jackson Janes, Garrett Nichting, Mikayla Flowers and Jaden Melnick performed the “Brothers Grimm Spectaculathon,” a side-splitting comedy that was a hit with the judges and had them in the running against schools with six-times as many student actors.

Additionally, Otto McFarland and Joseph Doman took second place in Duet, performing the comedy “Minimalistic Men.” They qualified for the state finals out of a pool of 26 other acts, and one of the three final-round judges scored them as the top act remaining.



A WINNING TUNE

In January, Kirksville High School senior Clara Garvey performed as a member of the Missouri All-State Band, having qualified as a flute player a month earlier during auditions.

The audition featured 120 flute players, all of them having achieved all-district honors already. They perform a piece and if deemed good enough they get a callback for a final audition, during which they have 30 seconds to review a random selection of music before playing.

Garvey was one of 11 flute players selected for the All-State Band.

In the fall, the Kirksville High School marching band earned top honors at the Trenton Band Festival, including the title of Grand Champion for the first time in school history.



SINGING FOR STATE

In January, Kirksville High School students Sarah Vorkink, Joseph Doman and MaKenna Carnes performed as members of the Missouri All-State Choir, marking the first time in school history that three KHS students were selected for the prestigious group. It was a powerful experience for each of them, as they recalled a rehearsal in which their conductor, Dr. Anton Armstrong, broke down in tears in response to the awesome power of the voices as they rehearsed the piece “Lux Aeterna.”

They won’t be the last Kirksville students to perform with the group, either. In the fall, Tyler Self and Garrett Nichting were each named to the Missouri All-State Choir, while fellow KHS student Brennain Degenhardt was named an alternate.